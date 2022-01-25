Magnus Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 35.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 441,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after buying an additional 17,489 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,613,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,487,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $67.21. 18,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461,231. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.44 and its 200 day moving average is $74.82. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $66.48 and a 52-week high of $79.23.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

