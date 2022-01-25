Magnus Financial Group LLC Sells 6,864 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Magnus Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,864 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,109,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,579,000 after purchasing an additional 65,481 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 465,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,306,000 after purchasing an additional 13,973 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 370,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,723 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 209,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 185,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,484 shares during the period.

Shares of SKYY traded down $2.98 on Tuesday, reaching $88.41. 19,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,774. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $84.96 and a 12 month high of $119.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.677 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%.

