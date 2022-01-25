Main Management LLC Acquires 1,289 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Main Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Main Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Main Management LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $20,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 59,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth $1,780,000. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.28. The stock had a trading volume of 183,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,667,650. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.68. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $85.31 and a twelve month high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

