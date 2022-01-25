Main Management LLC Purchases 200,358 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Main Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 578,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,358 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises 0.9% of Main Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Main Management LLC owned 0.18% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $8,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 170.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 14,125,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900,005 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,753,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,617,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,740 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 157.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,216,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,109,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,733 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BKLN traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $22.01. 27,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,541,182. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $22.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.09.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.