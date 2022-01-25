Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.25.

Several equities analysts have commented on MAIN shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

NYSE MAIN opened at $41.08 on Tuesday. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $31.32 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.96.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $76.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.78 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 117.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.60%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Main Street Capital by 516.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 185,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 155,303 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,432,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Main Street Capital by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 179,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 125,787 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,087,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,524,000. Institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

