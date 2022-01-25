MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $22.25

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.25 and last traded at $25.17, with a volume of 772 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.17.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MakeMyTrip from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.48 and a beta of 1.38.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $67.48 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMYT. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 34.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 759,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,833,000 after purchasing an additional 193,240 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 33.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,471,000 after buying an additional 62,249 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 58.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 64,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 23,707 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 507.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the second quarter valued at $218,000. 37.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT)

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

