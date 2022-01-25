Manhattan Associates (MANH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect Manhattan Associates to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.05 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect Manhattan Associates to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $131.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.49 and a beta of 1.97. Manhattan Associates has a 12 month low of $110.11 and a 12 month high of $188.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.70 and its 200 day moving average is $157.32.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Manhattan Associates stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 31.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,872 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.67.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.