Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Trading Down 7.8%

Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) dropped 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.95 and last traded at $15.99. Approximately 6,531 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 194,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.34.

MTW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manitowoc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day moving average is $21.31. The company has a market capitalization of $564.16 million, a PE ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $404.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.64 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 0.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 3.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 4.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 3.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

