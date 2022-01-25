ManpowerGroup (MAN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $104.36 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.60. ManpowerGroup has a 1 year low of $85.97 and a 1 year high of $125.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

MAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $113,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ManpowerGroup stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 128.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,281 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.22% of ManpowerGroup worth $14,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

