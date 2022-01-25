ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Stake Reduced by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,190,346 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 133,045 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 10.30% of ManTech International worth $318,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MANT. FMR LLC raised its position in ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in ManTech International by 170.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ManTech International by 14.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 463,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,142,000 after acquiring an additional 56,979 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in ManTech International by 10.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its position in ManTech International by 64.1% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Get ManTech International alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MANT. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut ManTech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair cut ManTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.67.

NASDAQ:MANT opened at $74.22 on Tuesday. ManTech International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.91 and a fifty-two week high of $101.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.79.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $637.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ManTech International Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. ManTech International’s payout ratio is 44.71%.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

Featured Article: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.