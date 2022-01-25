Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,288 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $11,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 92,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

NYSE MFC opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $22.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.49. The firm has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.226 dividend. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 38.01%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

