Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.55

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$24.55 and traded as high as C$25.07. Manulife Financial shares last traded at C$25.04, with a volume of 11,087,017 shares traded.

MFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC lowered their price target on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$25.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Cormark lowered their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$29.89.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$24.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.33, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 6.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$48.64 billion and a PE ratio of 7.36.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$15.98 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 21.9699998 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.94%.

In other news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total transaction of C$530,236.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$135,741.12. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total value of C$321,845.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,120 shares in the company, valued at C$227,607.84. Insiders have sold a total of 34,642 shares of company stock worth $864,367 over the last ninety days.

Manulife Financial Company Profile (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

