MAP Protocol Hits Market Cap of $22.76 Million (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $22.76 million and $944,688.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MAP Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0203 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00049602 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,448.67 or 0.06636410 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00054049 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,875.10 or 0.99939093 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00049036 BTC.

MAP Protocol Coin Profile

MAP Protocol launched on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,715,219 coins. The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

