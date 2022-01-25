Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRY) Trading 3.1% Higher

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRY) traded up 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.02 and last traded at $4.02. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.28.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.4485 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Mapfre’s previous dividend of $0.45.

Mapfre SA is a global reinsurance company, which engages in the insurance, reinsurance, financial, real estate, and service activities. The firm’s products include life insurance, automobile, homeowners and commercial risks, health, accidents, other non-life, re-insurance, and other activities. It operates through the following business units: Insurance, Assistance, Golbal Risks, and Reinsurance.

