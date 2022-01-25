Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.29% from the stock’s previous close.
MRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.13.
NYSE MRO opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -304.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.02. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $20.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day moving average is $14.59.
In other news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $1,046,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 4,827.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,176,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,693,396,000 after purchasing an additional 105,001,815 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 417.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 37,738,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $596,646,000 after purchasing an additional 30,442,089 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 53,832,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $637,911,000 after purchasing an additional 28,514,387 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,551,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $762,339,000 after purchasing an additional 11,331,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.
About Marathon Oil
Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.
