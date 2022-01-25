Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.29% from the stock’s previous close.

MRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.13.

NYSE MRO opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -304.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.02. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $20.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day moving average is $14.59.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $1,046,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 4,827.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,176,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,693,396,000 after purchasing an additional 105,001,815 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 417.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 37,738,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $596,646,000 after purchasing an additional 30,442,089 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 53,832,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $637,911,000 after purchasing an additional 28,514,387 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,551,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $762,339,000 after purchasing an additional 11,331,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

