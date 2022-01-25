Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Lowered to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) was downgraded by Piper Sandler to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $76.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.97% from the stock’s previous close.

MPC has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.93.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

MPC opened at $70.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.15. Marathon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $42.32 and a twelve month high of $75.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.09.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.00) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 14,188 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.