MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $140.43 Million

Brokerages expect that MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) will report sales of $140.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for MarketWise’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $134.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $146.00 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MarketWise will report full-year sales of $542.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $536.80 million to $548.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $649.81 million, with estimates ranging from $637.00 million to $658.44 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MarketWise.

MKTW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on MarketWise from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on MarketWise from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MarketWise has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

In related news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry purchased 10,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $62,565.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in MarketWise in the third quarter worth approximately $8,980,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,397,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,260,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,520,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,021,000. 3.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKTW stock opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. MarketWise has a 1-year low of $4.84 and a 1-year high of $16.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.12.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

