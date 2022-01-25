Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) and iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Critical Contrast

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) and iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Marqeta and iClick Interactive Asia Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marqeta -31.31% -20.63% -12.52% iClick Interactive Asia Group -2.05% -2.80% -1.64%

This table compares Marqeta and iClick Interactive Asia Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marqeta $290.29 million 20.84 -$47.69 million N/A N/A iClick Interactive Asia Group $254.74 million 1.42 -$12.62 million ($0.07) -54.71

iClick Interactive Asia Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Marqeta.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Marqeta and iClick Interactive Asia Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marqeta 1 4 7 0 2.50 iClick Interactive Asia Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Marqeta currently has a consensus target price of $23.11, suggesting a potential upside of 106.35%. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 304.70%. Given iClick Interactive Asia Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe iClick Interactive Asia Group is more favorable than Marqeta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.4% of Marqeta shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.7% of iClick Interactive Asia Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

iClick Interactive Asia Group beats Marqeta on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc. operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions. The company incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices. The company was founded by Wing Hong Hsieh, Ricky Ng, and Jian Tang on February 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

