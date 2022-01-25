Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.21% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $13,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 527.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,988,000 after acquiring an additional 52,700 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $162.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.84 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $121.89 and a twelve month high of $190.97.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.81) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently -183.05%.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $134,128.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

