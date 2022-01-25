Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,170 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $8,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on MLM shares. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays raised Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $415.00 to $485.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.18.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $383.71 on Tuesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $280.38 and a one year high of $446.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $422.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $389.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The firm has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 0.71.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

