Masari Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $145.00 (MSR)

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Masari coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Masari has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. Masari has a total market capitalization of $294,059.92 and approximately $145.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,386.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,495.36 or 0.06674474 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $109.58 or 0.00293104 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.20 or 0.00784230 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00009323 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00064593 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00008240 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $145.83 or 0.00390061 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.52 or 0.00242122 BTC.

Masari Profile

MSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,045,916 coins. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Masari is getmasari.org . Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Masari using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

