MASQ (MASQ) Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 25th. During the last seven days, MASQ has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. One MASQ coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000432 BTC on exchanges. MASQ has a total market capitalization of $3.94 million and $127,440.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MASQ Coin Profile

MASQ’s genesis date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,638,456 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

Buying and Selling MASQ

