Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $4.39 Billion Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,017,597 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,680,213 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.3% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.19% of Apple worth $4,388,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 583,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,861,000 after purchasing an additional 237,361 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,808,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,108,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $425,686,000 after purchasing an additional 317,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 207,992 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,487,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.77.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $161.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.41. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.66%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.