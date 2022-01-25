MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 52.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,793 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 367,785 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of MasTec worth $29,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in MasTec by 11.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in MasTec by 89.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 663,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,272,000 after buying an additional 313,074 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in MasTec by 395.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 168,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,514,000 after buying an additional 134,268 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MasTec by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 530,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,806,000 after purchasing an additional 137,700 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.56.

MTZ stock opened at $89.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.52. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $76.77 and a one year high of $122.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.85.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 19.79%. MasTec’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

