Master Contract Token 24 Hour Volume Hits $63,000.00 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. During the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded down 29% against the dollar. One Master Contract Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and $63,000.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,465.22 or 0.06659197 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00064561 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00044909 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 76.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

MCT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

