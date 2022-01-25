Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by MayTech Global Investments LLC

MayTech Global Investments LLC grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 4.4% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $21,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,189,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $413,670,000 after buying an additional 67,090 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 543.6% in the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 192,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,912,000 after buying an additional 162,551 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 10.5% in the second quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 441,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,323,000 after buying an additional 42,163 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 20.6% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 59,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,622,000 after buying an additional 10,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.6% in the second quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 27,375 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,994,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total value of $32,248,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard stock traded down $10.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $339.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,167,030. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $350.75 and its 200 day moving average is $355.26. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $306.00 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.11%.

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.94.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

