Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,594,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 48,007 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 0.3% of Credit Suisse AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.16% of Mastercard worth $554,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27,263 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 234.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its position in Mastercard by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total value of $28,690,408.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Wedbush cut their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.94.

Shares of MA stock traded down $10.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $339.06. 87,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,167,030. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $306.00 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $333.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.11%.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

