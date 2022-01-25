Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 38.54% from the stock’s previous close.

MTDR has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Matador Resources stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.31. The company had a trading volume of 19,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,896. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.15 and its 200-day moving average is $36.59. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $461.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.33 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $74,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,230 shares of company stock valued at $264,226 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,180,181 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $222,548,000 after purchasing an additional 148,977 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,338,321 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,383 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 49,366.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,112,235 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107,965 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,858 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,678,000 after acquiring an additional 129,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,493,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,784,000 after acquiring an additional 541,688 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

