Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Trading Up 3.8% on Analyst Upgrade

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) shot up 3.8% during trading on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $57.00 to $60.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Matador Resources traded as high as $43.66 and last traded at $43.48. 22,261 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,832,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.90.

MTDR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Capital One Financial cut Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

In other news, COO Billy E. Goodwin purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $74,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $53,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,230 shares of company stock valued at $264,226 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 139,790 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 4,424.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,415 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spring Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $577,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 4.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.59.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $461.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Company Profile (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.