Match Group (MTCH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Match Group has set its Q4 2021 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $801.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect Match Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MTCH stock opened at $117.25 on Tuesday. Match Group has a one year low of $109.08 and a one year high of $182.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.12. The company has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 60.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.98.

MTCH has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.95.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

