Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Shares Down 6.1%

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)’s share price dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.28 and last traded at $18.41. Approximately 2,919 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 354,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.

MTLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Materialise in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Materialise from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Materialise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.36 and a beta of 0.60.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 million. Materialise had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Materialise NV will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTLS. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Materialise in the second quarter valued at about $8,380,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Materialise by 277.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,252,000 after buying an additional 343,224 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Materialise during the fourth quarter worth about $6,397,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Materialise by 138.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 406,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,787,000 after buying an additional 235,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Materialise by 25.2% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,128,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,682,000 after buying an additional 226,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Materialise Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

