Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Trading Down 8%

Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR)’s share price traded down 8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.60 and last traded at $9.60. 75,877 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,572,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Matterport from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Matterport from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.83.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Matterport Inc will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTTR. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth $71,819,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth $66,185,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth $47,594,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth $31,839,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth $29,566,000. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matterport Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

