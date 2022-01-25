MAV Beauty Brands (OTCMKTS:MAVBF) Stock Price Down 6.9%

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAVBF) dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.87 and last traded at $0.87. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 11,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

MAVBF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$4.50 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. cut their price target on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$3.00 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get MAV Beauty Brands alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for MAV Beauty Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAV Beauty Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.