MAX Exchange Token Trading 3% Lower This Week (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 25th. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded down 3% against the dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a market capitalization of $843,634.79 and approximately $56,766.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MAX Exchange Token alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00098866 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,625.64 or 0.99879729 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.05 or 0.00248289 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.24 or 0.00344252 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00014916 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.24 or 0.00150636 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006304 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001592 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001736 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAX Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAX Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.