Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) to announce $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.17. Maxar Technologies posted earnings of ($0.85) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 107.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Maxar Technologies.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $437.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

MAXR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.85.

In other Maxar Technologies news, EVP Walter S. Scott acquired 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,113.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,775,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,428,000 after purchasing an additional 66,221 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lifted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 74,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 149.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,111,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,815,000 after acquiring an additional 666,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAXR stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,215. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.97 and a 200 day moving average of $30.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Maxar Technologies has a 12-month low of $25.07 and a 12-month high of $54.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.45%.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

