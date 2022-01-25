Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,658 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Maxar Technologies worth $6,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $479,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 39.5% in the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 67,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 19,011 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 39.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 16,576 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 73.0% in the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 842,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,869,000 after purchasing an additional 355,710 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies in the second quarter worth $361,000. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MAXR opened at $27.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.91 and a beta of 1.29. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.07 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $437.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.45%.

In other Maxar Technologies news, EVP Walter S. Scott bought 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.52 per share, with a total value of $55,113.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MAXR shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.85.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

