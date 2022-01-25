Maxcoin Price Reaches $0.0063 (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Maxcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Maxcoin has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar. Maxcoin has a total market cap of $384,684.54 and $47.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.51 or 0.00096413 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,887.05 or 1.00163692 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.28 or 0.00245156 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00016328 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.09 or 0.00342380 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.58 or 0.00148219 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006409 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001568 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001677 BTC.

About Maxcoin

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

