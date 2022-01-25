MayTech Global Investments LLC Buys 1,064 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

MayTech Global Investments LLC raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 6.0% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $28,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PYPL stock traded down $5.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.79. 244,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,632,549. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.22. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.08 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $184.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Cowen cut their target price on PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BNP Paribas lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Erste Group downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.41.

In related news, Director David W. Dorman purchased 1,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

