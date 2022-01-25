MayTech Global Investments LLC Buys 527 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

MayTech Global Investments LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up approximately 4.7% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $22,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in ServiceNow by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 442,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $247,921,000 after buying an additional 55,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total transaction of $45,890.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Woodside purchased 2,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $694.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,987,193.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,655 shares of company stock valued at $15,161,081 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOW. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $785.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday. FBN Securities upped their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Argus upped their target price on ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ServiceNow from $796.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $708.83.

ServiceNow stock traded down $27.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $497.88. 21,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,268,095. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $616.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $625.42. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The firm has a market cap of $99.08 billion, a PE ratio of 482.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

