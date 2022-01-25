MayTech Global Investments LLC Has $8.26 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

MayTech Global Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Booking comprises approximately 1.7% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $8,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Booking by 53.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Booking during the second quarter valued at $55,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Booking by 1,600.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 34 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the second quarter valued at $90,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total value of $1,815,682.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total value of $449,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,799 shares of company stock worth $6,499,973 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,230.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Argus raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,749.04.

BKNG traded down $54.61 on Tuesday, hitting $2,295.01. 8,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,575. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,860.73 and a 52 week high of $2,687.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.24 billion, a PE ratio of 247.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,322.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,324.33.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.