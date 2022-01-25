McBride (LON:MCB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $49.40

McBride plc (LON:MCB) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 49.40 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 51 ($0.69), with a volume of 55296 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51 ($0.69).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 89 ($1.20) price objective on shares of McBride in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 89 ($1.20) price objective on shares of McBride in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 59.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 72.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £88.75 million and a P/E ratio of 6.72.

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers laundry detergent; laundry care products, such as fabric conditioners; aerosols; household cleaners, including bathroom, kitchen, glass, ceramic hobs, antibacterial, and multi-surface cleaners; washing up liquids; and automated dishwashing powders, gels, tablets, rinse aid, and dishwasher cleaners.

