McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Raised to $293.00 at Robert W. Baird

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.64.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $253.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $259.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.95. McDonald’s has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $189.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 50.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

