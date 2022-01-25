Mchain Hits One Day Volume of $23.00 (MAR)

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded 43.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. Mchain has a market cap of $21,115.08 and approximately $23.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mchain has traded down 51.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Mchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mchain alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006748 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00015194 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000752 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000207 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mchain

Mchain (MAR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 79,818,075 coins. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mchain is mchain.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Mchain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.