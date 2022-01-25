Medicalchain Market Capitalization Achieves $2.15 Million (MTN)

Medicalchain (CURRENCY:MTN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 25th. One Medicalchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Medicalchain has a market cap of $2.15 million and approximately $78,421.00 worth of Medicalchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Medicalchain has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00050197 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,486.40 or 0.06593709 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00054086 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,719.01 or 1.00027367 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003440 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00049300 BTC.

Medicalchain launched on January 31st, 2018. Medicalchain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,948,761 coins. The official website for Medicalchain is medicalchain.com/en . The Reddit community for Medicalchain is /r/MedicalChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Medicalchain’s official Twitter account is @MyTrackNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Medicalchain’s official message board is medicalchain.com/en/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Mytracknet is a global lost and found network that uses blockchain technology to incentivize paritipants for their contribution, while implementing a unified solution for every Bluetooth tracker in the market. MTN is a Waves-based asset used to reward those who help others recover lost items. Mytracknet is the winner of the Waves ico-hub competition.”

