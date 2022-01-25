MediShares Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.46 Million (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 25th. Over the last week, MediShares has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar. MediShares has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and $56,654.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MediShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MediShares Profile

MediShares (CRYPTO:MDS) is a coin. It launched on November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

MediShares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

