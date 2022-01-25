Medtronic (MDT) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Medtronic (NYSE: MDT):

1/25/2022 – Medtronic had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $131.00 to $128.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Medtronic had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $138.00 to $115.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Medtronic had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $130.00 to $129.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/18/2022 – Medtronic had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $129.00 to $115.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/10/2022 – Medtronic was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $104.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2022 – Medtronic was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $145.00.

1/4/2022 – Medtronic was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $152.00.

12/21/2021 – Medtronic had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $142.00 to $124.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/20/2021 – Medtronic had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $146.00 to $142.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/17/2021 – Medtronic had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $145.00 to $136.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/17/2021 – Medtronic was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $130.00.

12/17/2021 – Medtronic had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $138.00 to $128.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2021 – Medtronic was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $137.00.

12/16/2021 – Medtronic had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $145.00 to $131.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2021 – Medtronic is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

11/26/2021 – Medtronic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $121.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Medtronic’s second-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate while revenues missed the mark. The company registered organic growth in the Cardiovascular, Neuroscience and Diabetes segments. The quarter’s gross and operating margins showed improvements on a year-over-year basis. In the past year, Medtronic has outperformed the industry. On the flip side, the sluggish top-line results reflected the unfavorable market impact of COVID-19 and health system labor shortages on medical device procedure volumes, primarily in the United States. In the quarter, Respiratory Interventions decreased in the mid-thirties, with sales of ventilators declining in the mid-fifties as demand returns to pre-pandemic levels. The company had to decline its revenue guidance for the full year on a projection of severe pandemic impact.”

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.10. 429,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,982,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $139.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.38 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.61.

Get Medtronic plc alerts:

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.62%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.