Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Lowered to $128.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price dropped by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $131.00 to $128.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.52.

Medtronic stock opened at $104.21 on Tuesday. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $98.38 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $140.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Medtronic by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,961,348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623,881 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter worth about $921,134,000. Troy Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter worth about $567,426,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 27.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,415,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,168,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in Medtronic by 4,297.8% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,975,074 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,163 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

