Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Lowered to $128.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price dropped by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $131.00 to $128.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.83% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.52.
Medtronic stock opened at $104.21 on Tuesday. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $98.38 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $140.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.79.
In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Medtronic by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,961,348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623,881 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter worth about $921,134,000. Troy Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter worth about $567,426,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 27.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,415,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,168,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in Medtronic by 4,297.8% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,975,074 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,163 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.
Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.