MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Price Target Raised to C$18.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MEGEF. Scotiabank raised their price target on MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC raised their price target on MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MEG Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.11.

Shares of MEGEF stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $10.83. 139,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,037. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $11.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.99.

MEG Energy Corp. engages in the production of in situ thermal oil. Its projects include Cristina Lake and Surmont. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

