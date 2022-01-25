MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Increased to C$18.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.14% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MEG. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Tudor Pickering upped their price objective on MEG Energy to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. CIBC upped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MEG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.25.
Shares of TSE:MEG traded up C$0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$14.27. 1,721,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,040,551. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.27 billion and a PE ratio of 35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of C$4.22 and a 52 week high of C$14.63.
In other MEG Energy news, Director William Robert Klesse bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,297.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at C$4,091,880.
MEG Energy Company Profile
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
