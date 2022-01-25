MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Increased to C$18.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MEG. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Tudor Pickering upped their price objective on MEG Energy to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. CIBC upped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MEG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.25.

Shares of TSE:MEG traded up C$0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$14.27. 1,721,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,040,551. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.27 billion and a PE ratio of 35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of C$4.22 and a 52 week high of C$14.63.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.08 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MEG Energy will post 1.8999999 EPS for the current year.

In other MEG Energy news, Director William Robert Klesse bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,297.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at C$4,091,880.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

