megaBONK (MBONK) 1-Day Volume Reaches $201.00

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One megaBONK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0338 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. megaBONK has a total market cap of $101,442.55 and approximately $201.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, megaBONK has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004253 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00042569 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006497 BTC.

megaBONK Profile

megaBONK (CRYPTO:MBONK) is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling megaBONK

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using US dollars.

